PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 144.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

