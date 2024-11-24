PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after acquiring an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.83, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

