PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DTE opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67.
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
