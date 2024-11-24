PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

