PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $220,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

