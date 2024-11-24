PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $338.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day moving average is $377.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.