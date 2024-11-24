PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,284 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $189.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

