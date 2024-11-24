PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $60.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.