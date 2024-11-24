PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 484,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

