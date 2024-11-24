PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 401 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NZAC opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Stories

