PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

