PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

