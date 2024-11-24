Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $675,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

UMH stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.59%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.