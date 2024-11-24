Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $134.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

