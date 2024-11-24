ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.