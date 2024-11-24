Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

