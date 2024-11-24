Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 265,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

PGX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

