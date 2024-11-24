Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,258,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 163.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,567,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 272,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $35.53 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $421.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.