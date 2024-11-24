Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 615,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,818,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

