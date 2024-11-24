Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $476,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

