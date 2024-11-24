Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,802,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. The trade was a 58.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 42.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $96.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

