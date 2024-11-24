Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $590,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,755,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,122,000 after purchasing an additional 527,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,082,000 after purchasing an additional 841,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,384,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,050,000 after purchasing an additional 713,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

Vistra stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

