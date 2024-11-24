Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $625,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $272.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.