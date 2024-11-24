Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $710,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.