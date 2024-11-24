Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $185,000.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
RMI opened at $15.73 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
