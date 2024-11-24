Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in First Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 22,560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

First Solar Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $186.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.