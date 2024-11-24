Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 107 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 523,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

