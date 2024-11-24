Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 150 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $102,117,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avery Dennison by 795.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 179.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 216,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 81,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.93 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

