Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 270 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

