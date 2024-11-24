Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 411 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.