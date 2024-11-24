Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 808 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

