Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $667,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

