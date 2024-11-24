Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,963 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 337,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,111 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

