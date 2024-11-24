Quest Partners LLC Acquires 13,860 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1,240.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,038.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 118,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

