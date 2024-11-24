Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,152 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $188.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

