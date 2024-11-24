Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,973 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 705.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3,928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 74,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 255.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.