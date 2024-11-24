Quest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Xperi alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 66.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $79,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XPER opened at $8.71 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. This represents a 0.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.