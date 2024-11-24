Quest Partners LLC Buys 7,710 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 771,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 315,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

