Quest Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1,616.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Stock Up 1.7 %

Cannae stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -9.98%.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

