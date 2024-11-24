Quest Partners LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,730 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 198.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

