Quest Partners LLC Has $491,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IQV opened at $201.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

