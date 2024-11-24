Quest Partners LLC Has $508,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 382.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 97,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,809,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 125.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. This represents a 53.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

