Quest Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 965.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Dine Brands Global worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CL King cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.7 %

DIN stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.