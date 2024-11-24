Quest Partners LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

VMC stock opened at $284.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $209.60 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

