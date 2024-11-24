Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.