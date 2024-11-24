Quest Partners LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 381.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COKE opened at $1,259.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $716.80 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.