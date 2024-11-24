Quest Partners LLC Purchases 29,419 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 2,941,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of HomeStreet worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $220.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

