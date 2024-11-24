Quest Partners LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $101,255.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 964,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,100.48. This represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 19,350 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $253,872.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 722,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,202 shares of company stock worth $413,666 over the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.34 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $844.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

