Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

O stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

