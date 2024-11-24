RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 318,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 519,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

